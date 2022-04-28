Jeanerette Police searching for gunmen

Jeanerette Police are looking for help from the public to identify three people and a vehicle involved in a Thursday shooting.

Police were called to the Candlewood Estates area Thursday to investigate some gunshots.

They found a home that had been struck by multiple bullets, and video surveillance showed the vehicle arriving in the area, and three people getting out, walking up to the house, and shooting multiple times.

Here's the video:

This investigation is still ongoing and police say they are following leads. Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident, is asked to contact the Jeanerette Police Department at 337-276-6323.