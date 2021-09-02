Jeanerette City Marshal's office loads up supplies for Thibodaux

The Jeanerette City Marshal's Office is joining others in the Acadiana area who are lending a hand to our neighbors to the east who've been impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Wednesday, Marshal Fernest Martin and his staff loaded up supplies to send to Thibodaux, one of the areas who saw substantial damage in the category 4 storm.

One of the biggest issues in Ida's aftermath has been finding fuel, and that's one supply the marshal is hoping to provide.

"There's a dire need for fuel, you know, so we're working on that, trying to get them as much fuel as possible," said Martin. "But at the end of the day...we understand that it

could have been us. But that's the great thing about Louisiana, we come together and we see one down, hey, here we come. And we just want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem."

For more ways to help out those affected by Ida, click here.

