IPSO participating in DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Take Back Day later this month.

The initiative aims to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from homes in the parish, and will provide an opportunity for residents to surrender pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to the IPSO Narcotics Division for destruction.

"Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental overdose, misuse, and poisoning," IPSO says. "Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives."

Those wishing to participate can bring their unused prescriptions to Delaune's Pharmacy, located at 308 North Lewis Street in New Iberia, on October 23 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Controlled, non-controlled, and OTC substances should have any personal identifying information removed. All disposals are anonymous.

IPSO also has a Drug Disposal Box in the patrol office, located at 322 Providence Street. Anyone who can't attend the event on October 23 can utilize the disposal box anytime.

To find more information on National Take Back Day or to find an event near you, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel