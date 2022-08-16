Identity released of body found in New Iberia

The body found this weekend in New Iberia has been identified.

The man, whose body was found in a South Lewis Street Parking lot, has been identified as Jacob Adams, 24, of New Iberia by the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office.

The Sheriff's Office issued a release stating the body was found in the 2700 block of South Lewis Street in the parking lot of a local business.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and the cause of death is pending an autopsy.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

