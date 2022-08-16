Watch Now
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

Identity released of body found in New Iberia

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office new logo
CHUCK LANDRY
Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office badge 2021 / IPSO
Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office new logo
Posted at 4:08 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 17:08:05-04

The body found this weekend in New Iberia has been identified.

The man, whose body was found in a South Lewis Street Parking lot, has been identified as Jacob Adams, 24, of New Iberia by the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office.

The Sheriff's Office issued a release stating the body was found in the 2700 block of South Lewis Street in the parking lot of a local business.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and the cause of death is pending an autopsy.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.