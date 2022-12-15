Iberia Tornado: If you need help or want to offer help, here's what you need

We've got some information for people who want to help, and also for people who need help, following the tornado that hit Iberia Parish on Wednesday.

Here's the link for Disaster Recovery Assistance form is https://www.tfaforms.com/4846998 . If you need help, filling out this form is a first step to finding it.

On Thursday,Super 1 Foods is giving away free ice (while supplies last) starting at 9 a.m., Dec. 15, at the store located at 939 S. Lewis St. in New Iberia.

Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, a consortium of groups that works together after disasters hit our area, are predicting that the cost of recovery will be great, and they've sent us some links for donations if you'd like to help out.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana:

https://www.classy.org/give/454973/#!/donation/checkout

United Way of Acadiana:

https://unitedwayofacadiana.org/give

Community Foundation of Acadiana:

www.cfacadiana.org/ADERF