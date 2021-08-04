Iberia Sheriff's Office make changes to masking and services

Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero announced on Wednesday temporary modifications to policies for their facilities.

The changes are regarding the Governor’s reinstatement of the statewide mask mandate which went into effect August 4.

IPSO says that masks must be worn by all those visiting the following offices:

Administrative Office IPSO Patrol Office

300 Iberia Street, Suite 120 322 Providence Street

New Iberia, LA 70560 New Iberia, LA 70560

IPSO Bureau of Investigations

6005 Port Road

New Iberia, LA

At both the IPSO Patrol and Bureau of Investigations Offices only 2 people are allowed in the lobby at one time.

Inmate visitation at the Iberia Parish Jail has been suspended since the beginning of the pandemic. Attorneys wishing to meet with inmates must be approved by the Warden or Assistant Warden, they say.

Individuals will be allowed to enter the Iberia Parish Jail Lobby ONLY for the purpose of depositing money into inmate’s commissary accounts through the Telemate KIOSK. Only 2 people will be allowed in the lobby for such purpose and masks are required.

All religious service at the Iberia Parish Jail will be suspended at this time.

IPSO says that fingerprinting services will only be conducted at the Administrative Offices.

Anyone with questions related to temporary modifications of services is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337)-369-3714.

