Iberia Police investigates Tuesday night shooting on Yvonne Street

New Iberia Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one man in critical condition.
The shooting happened on the 600 block of Yvonne Street in New Iberia around 10 P.M. in reference to a male being shot.
They say upon arrival, officers located a man with a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.
The case remains under investigation.
KATC will update once information becomes available.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers