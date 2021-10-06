Iberia Police investigates Tuesday night shooting on Yvonne Street

New Iberia Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one man in critical condition.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of Yvonne Street in New Iberia around 10 P.M. in reference to a male being shot.

They say upon arrival, officers located a man with a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.

The case remains under investigation.

KATC will update once information becomes available.

