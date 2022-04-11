Iberia Parish Workforce Solutions to host CDL job fair

A CDL job fair will be held at the New Iberia SLCC campus at the end of the month.

Iberia Parish Workforce Solutions says that with the need rising for CDL drivers in the transportation industry, they are assisting job seekers who have a CDL to connect with companies that are hiring drivers.

Vendors who would like to join the event can access the registration link with all the information. Those wishing to connect with companies hiring are asked to bring an updated resume and driver's license

The job fair will be held on April 27 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the SLCC Iberia Campus Gymnasium located on908 Ember Drive in New Iberia.

The following school will be on site for enrollment in CDL training:

SLCC

Coastal Truck Driving

Global Trucking

EZ Solutions, LLC

