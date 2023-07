Coteau Water has repaired its distribution line and all systems are fully operational. As a precaution, they issued a boil advisory.

Residents are asked if water is discolored, to let it run for a few minutes to clear their line. Officials said water entering your home is still treated.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this, please contact Iberia Parish Waterworks District No. 3 (Coteau) at (337)367-6111.