Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office releases new smartphone app

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office has announced the release of a new smartphone app.

The app, they say, will serve as a "modern way" for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office to connect with Iberia Parish residents and visitors, providing information to anyone with a smartphone.

The app offers quick access to items of public interest. Features include:

Sheriff’s Welcome

Submit a Tip

Sex Offenders

Most Wanted

Inmate Info

Pay Taxes Online

Contact Us

Maps

“An extremely large majority of people in Iberia Parish use their smartphones as their only option of communication and means of using the internet By providing is app free to the public, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office can better serve the needs’ as well as, providing important information to the citizens of Iberia Parish," Sheriff Romero stated.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office smartphone app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching “Iberia Parish Sheriff, LA”.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel