Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office: Man arrested for attempting to kidnap juvenile

IBERIA PARISH, La. - A man has been arrested for attempting to kidnap a juvenile.

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 8:00 p.m., Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO) deputies responded to a call in the 700 block of Lake Dauterive Road regarding an attempted aggravated kidnapping of a juvenile, battery, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The suspect attempted to leave with the juvenile, according to an IPSO spokesperson. The reporting person was able to get the juvenile back from the suspect who then pulled out a firearm. The reporting person was able to gain possession of the gun from the suspect. The suspect then fled the area.

When deputies arrived at the scene the suspect was identified as 38-year-old Joshua Boutte.

Investigators say the firearm Boutte used was determined to have been stolen.

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Joshua Boutte was apprehended after the car he was traveling in was spotted near Highway 90 and Highway 14 by an IPSO Patrol Deputy.

The suspect was taken into custody and during the booking process, attempted to escape the correctional facility and was immediately apprehended, the spokesperson stated.

Joshua Boutte was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Simple Battery

Simple Escape.

A bond has been set at $242,500.

