Sugarland Elementary in Iberia Parish moving to virtual learning

Another school in Iberia Parish is moving to remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns.

Superintendent Carey Laviolette says that Sugarland Elementary will be transitioning to remote learning from Tuesday, January 18 - Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

In-person classes will resume on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

IPSB says the district will continue to utilize isolated movement to remote learning in order to keep students in the classroom as much as possible.

Due to the spike in COVID cases, the Iberia Parish School District is urging all K-12 students and employees to wear masks in school buildings and buses.

The recommendation, they say, is to help reduce the spread of the virus and the need for quarantining students and employees.

To see other schools in Acadiana that are moving to remote learning, click here

