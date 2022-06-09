Iberia Parish School System Plans to Improve safety for Students

The Iberia Parish School Board is planning to better train their school resource officers to prepare for a threat.

Throughout the parish there are six public schools that have a resource officer located at the school.

Since there have been different incidents of school shootings around the country, Iberia Parish wants to be proactive in their approach to keep students safe.

“We send them to school resource officer certification classes, and they are currently taking active shooter classes and we have two officers who are at instructor level courses. So, our school resource officers are highly trained in the environment that they are in, they know exactly how to act,” said New Iberia Police Chief Todd D'Albor.

In addition to adding training for the officers, Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Joseph says technology will be a part of the school board’s plan to better secure their campuses.

“We have cameras in all our schools. We also have a double lock system to where they must be buzzed in to enter our facilities. So, we have those things in place. We have a district emergency management team that we annually provide training for so they can know their roles and responsibilities,” Jennifer Joseph stated.