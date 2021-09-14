Iberia Parish President declares state of emergency

The Iberia Parish President has declared a state of emergency for the parish ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Parish President Larry Richard issued the declaration Tuesday because of the potential for significant rainfall over the next several days.

Read the whole declaration below.

Iberia Parish Government

