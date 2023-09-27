Iberia Parish President announces South Lewis Street closure

IBERIA PARISH, La. — Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard announces that on Thursday, September 28, 2023, South Lewis Street will be closed between Regal Drive and Oil Center Drive from 8 am to 3 pm.

The closure is necessary to place asphalt where a cross pipe needs to be replaced.

Alternate routes will be Briarwood Subdivision, Admiral Doyle Drive, Jefferson Terrace and Hwy 90.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.