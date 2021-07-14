Iberia Parish mosquito spraying scheduled

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District will conduct aerial operations on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this week.

The operations will happen on July 14, July 15 and July 16.

Here are the areas scheduled for each date:

July 14: Laurent, Grand Marais, Rynella, Migues, Lydia, Weeks Island Road, College Road, Collins Road, Cora Lane and all poins in between.

July 15: Delcambre and Rip Van Winkle, operations will focus on Delcambre specifically, south of Lake Peigneur, R. Esponge, Bob Acres, Longside Road, Andras, BJ Estelle Drive, Avery Island Road, Segura Road and all points in between.

July 16: Operations will focus on Jeanerette/St. Joe, specifically Little Valley Road, Alta Drive, Hubertville Road, Jeanerette, Lindon Road, E. Highway 90 and all points in between.

The district is conducting these operations because there is an elevated mosquito population in the parish. If you have to be outdoors, make sure you avoid times when mosquitoes are active, wear repellent and cover exposed skin.

During the spraying, only hypersensitive individuals or those who want to avoid all exposure to chemicals should refrain from outdoor activities in the spray areas, the district says. All other citizens can proceed with normal activity, they say.

You may notice low-flying aircraft during the spraying times; the district says you shouldn't try to follow the plane.

If you have any questions or problems, call the district at 337.365.4933.

You can find a lot of information about the district and mosquito abatement on the district's website; to visit, click here.