Iberia Parish man arrested on possession of child pornography charges

A New Iberia man has been arrested, accused of possessing Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen.

Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrest of 18-year-old Sheamichael Cunningham of New Iberia. He was booked on 50 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession). The AG's Office says the arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

"Crimes against children are intolerable offenses," said Attorney General Landry. "My office and I are committed to using every tool we have to aggressively pursue child predators."

Cunningham was booked into Iberia Parish Jail.

