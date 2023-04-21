Iberia Parish Household Waste Day is April 22

Residents are invited to participate in Iberia Parish’s Annual Household Waste Day.

Iberia Parish Government announced it will hold the annual Household Waste Day on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Items can be dropped off at the Iberia Parish Courthouse Parking Lot behind the Courthouse, between Providence Street and French Street. Please enter from Providence Street into parking lot.

For a full list of what will and will not be accepted, visit the Iberia Parish Government web site and Facebook Page. You must be an Iberia Parish resident to participate. I.D.’s will be checked.

For more information, visit www.iberiaparishgovernment.com or call 337-365-8246,