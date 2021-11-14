Iberia Parish head-on collision leaves one dead and four injured

IBERIA PARISH — According to the Louisiana State Police spokesperson, a head-on collision occurred between two vehicles, on Jefferson Island Road, that left one person dead and four others injured on Saturday.

The passengers in the vehicle that allegedly caused the collision were all unrestrained.

All 5 people were brought to the hospital, where one person was pronounced dead.

KATC will update as more information becomes available.

