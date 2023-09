NEW IBERIA, La. — The Iberia Parish Government will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the city's newest roundabout project.

The event is scheduled for this morning in New Iberia and will begin at 10 am.

The ceremony will be held on Innovation Boulevard, near the Highway 3212 roundabout.

In the event of inclement weather, the location will be the Isle of Iberia Clubhouse located at 911 NW Bypass.