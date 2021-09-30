Iberia Parish elementary student wins national award for documentary

NEW IBERIA — A sixth grader in New Iberia is celebrating her win from the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes.

"I did not think I was going to win, because I was competing against the whole country, and there are a lot of talented people" Chloe Willis said.

Willis won 'Outstanding elementary school project' on her research and documentary.

The focus was her great grand-father, Reverend Dr. T.J. Jemison.

"I didn't realize how much he had done to the world" Willis says in the documentary.

Willis says after studying the civil rights movement in third grade, she found out about her great-grand father, Reverend Dr. T.J. Jemison .

"There was a sentence where I said, I wish I had family that would be an influence in the civil rights movement, and that's when my mother showed me a picture of my great-grand father with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr." Willis said.

Jemison led the Baton Rouge bus boycott in 1953. The bus boycott did not end segregation on buses, but did allow Black people to sit down.That protest later influencing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to hold a bus boycott in Montgomery Alabama.

When Willis's teacher found about her connection, the two put together a ten minute documentary for a national competition that showcases unrecognized local heroes.

"When I found out that he influenced Martin Luther King Jr., I thought that he should be known too, because he influenced him to do it, and if he didn't do a bus boycott, I don't think Martin Luther King would have done one" she said.

Jemison died when Willis was only three years old.

"If he would have lived until I was six, I probably would have known more than my ABC's" Willis said.

Although she doesn't remember her great grand-father, his story now inspires her.

"I feel like I can make even bigger change, based on his actions on what he did during the civil rights movement. When I grow up, I think I will be a pediatrician, and find a cure for cancer" Willis said.

WATCH her documentary here.

Read more about the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes, here.