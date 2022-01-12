Iberia Parish deputies search for a 15-year-old runaway

A 15-year-old boy has been missing in Iberia Parish since Monday and police would like your assistance in locating him.

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the teenager as Cristhian Castellanos, who they named a runaway.

Cristhian was last seen at approximately 10:00 p.m., on January 10, in the 5600 block of Hwy 14.

Cristhian was last seen wearing a black, white and gray striped jacket, ripped blue jeans and a pair of white FILA slides/sandals. Police say he is 5 feet 8 inches tall, black hair, brown eyes and approximately 160 lbs.

Anyone with information on the location of Cristhian Castellanos is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711

