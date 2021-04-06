Iberia Parish deputies investigating fatal crash involving child

Iberia Parish deputies are investigating a fatal crash involving a child.

The child was hit by a vehicle on Gondron Road in Loreauville around 11:00 this morning, according to an Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The victim's name will not be released until the family is notified.

No charges have been filed.

