Iberia Parish deputies investigating fatal crash involving child

Posted at 1:55 PM, Apr 06, 2021
Iberia Parish deputies are investigating a fatal crash involving a child.

The child was hit by a vehicle on Gondron Road in Loreauville around 11:00 this morning, according to an Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The victim's name will not be released until the family is notified.

No charges have been filed.

