Iberia Parish celebrates the return of Mardi Gras

In Iberia parish the people are dancing, the zydeco is playing, and the beads are being thrown.

After nearly two years of restriction from the pandemic, the City of Loreauville and Grand Marais were finally allowed to enjoy Mardi Gras festivities.

“We cutting up outchea in Grand Marais. You know the deal,” a Grand Marais resident said.

“Mardi Gras is the best time in Louisiana specifically because everybody in Louisiana just knows how to get down,” One resident said.

“Everything is social but it’s good, it’s good social. There's no difference between you and me,” another residents said.

And for some--- Mardi Gras is the celebration before lent.

As for the family affairs parade in Loreauville. Hundreds of people lined the streets, as some in the parade rode floats, ATV’s, and horseback.

And needless to say the people of Iberia parish know how to parade.

