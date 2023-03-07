Iberia family asks for help in locating missing man

The New Iberia Police Department is attempting to locate Forrest Jeanlouis, Jr.

On March 5, 2023, the family of Jeanlouis filed a missing person’s report with the New Iberia Police Department.

The family last heard from Jeanlouis at around 11:00 a.m. on March 5, 2023.

Detectives are currently working to locate Mr. Jeanlouis and have reason to believe he is somewhere in Terrebonne Parish.

Jeanlouis is 42 years old, 5’ 07” tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone who sees Jeanlouis or knows his whereabouts are urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department.

Department at (337) 369-2306. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling the Iberia Parish.

Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device.