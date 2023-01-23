Iberia deputies searching for armed robbery suspect

Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery.

On January 23, 2023, at about 3 a.m. the suspect entered the Valero Corner Store located at 2709 East Main Street in Iberia Parish. The unknown suspect had a AK style weapon and demanded cash and Louisiana Lottery scratch-off tickets. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with the word Reebok on it. The suspected is believed to be between 5 ft. to 5 ft. 6 inches tall.

Anyone with information regarding the identification of the suspect is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or contact Detective Lloyd Ledet (337-256-7802). You can also Submit A Tip on the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s App or Iberia Crime Stoppers.