UPDATE: Missing Iberia Parish teenager located

NEW IBERIA, La. — UPDATE: 16-year-old Sage Clark was located at 11 p.m. Monday by the Lafayette Police Department in the company of an adult male, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

She was returned to the custody of her mother by LPD, deputies say.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Bureau of Investigation is currently examining the connection between the juvenile and the adult male.

Deputies originally said Clark was believed to possibly be in the Lafayette area visiting a male individual. She was last seen in the vicinity of Julia Street in New Iberia.

Deputies say charges may be filed at the conclusion of the investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel