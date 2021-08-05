Iberia Chamber announces new President and CEO

On Thursday, The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce announced Thomas Falgout as their new President and CEO.

Falgout was officially announced as CEO during the Chamber's Annual Banquet last week.

Chamber Chairperson, Wendell Verret said that Falgout was chosen to replace outgoing Chamber President and CEO Janet Faulk-Gonzales following a unanimous decision by the chamber board.

Faulk-Gonzales stepped down in June. She had been in the position for thirteen years.

Falgout is a New Iberia native and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.

The Chamber said he has worked with the Boys and Girls Clubs in Louisiana, North Carolina, and Texas and organizations such as health care clinics and United Way and Acadiana Workforce Solutions in St. Martinville.

