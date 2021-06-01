Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce President to step down

The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Janet Faulk-Gonzales will step down as the organization's President and CEO.

Faulk-Gonzales has been in the position at the Chamber for thirteen years.

In that time, the chamber says she has worked towards elevating the community and its businesses by increasing communications with members and growing events like the annual banquet and World Championship Gumbo Cookoff.

“Janet has played a critical role in the development and success of the local chamber and we wish her the best of luck as she and her husband relocate to be nearer their family," said Chairman of the GICC Board of Directors, Wendell Verret. "The Board of Director’s wishes to thank her for her thirteen years of dedicated service."

Resumes are currently being accepted to fill the position.

The Chamber's Executive Committee will be working with staff through the search for a new director.

