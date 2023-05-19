Houston law firm releases statement in Arby's employee death

A Texas woman was found dead in the freezer of a New Iberia fast food restaurant on May 11 who was later identified as 63-year-old Nguyet Le.

Le's family is now being represented by Paul Skrabanek of Pierce Skrabanek in Houston, to further investigate.

The Houston based law firm issued the following statement:

Investigators have stated that foul play is not suspected, but the accidental death still appears to be suspicious. According to Captain Leland Laseter of the New Iberia Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, “A situation like this is unusual, so we’re taking extra precautions during the investigation.”

Here are the current details available regarding the discovery of Nguyet Le's untimely death:



Le’s body was found by an Arby’s employee Thursday night on May 11th during regular business hours around 6:20 PM.

The location was the freezer at the New Iberia Arby’s at 1120 East Admiral Doyle Drive — it is not currently known how long Le was in the freezer before her body was discovered.

Le was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, and investigators confirmed Le worked at the fast food restaurant as a manager.

No foul play is suspected in her passing, but the precise cause of death is still unknown and awaiting a full autopsy.

While the police captain has stated that the situation "seems like an accident," questions still linger surrounding how Le's death occurred and why the discovery of her body took so long. Other staff members at the Arby's have been interviewed in this ongoing investigation, and the coroner is still working to determine the official cause of death.

New Iberia Police officers and Acadian Ambulance were called to the Arby's Restaurant located on Admiral Doyle Drive around 6:19 p.m. on May, 11, according to Sgt. Daesha Hughes, spokesperson for the New Iberia Police Department.

Police say an employee discovered the woman who is a manager for Arby's in the freezer unresponsive. The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office responded to the scene and pronounced Le dead.

