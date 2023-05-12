Body discovered in New Iberia Arby's freezer was employee

IBERIA PARISH, La. — Police are still investigating the body of a woman found in the freezer of a New Iberia restaurant Thursday evening.

New Iberia Police officers were called to the Arby's Restaurant located on Admiral Doyle Drive around 6:30 pm, according to Sgt. Daesha Hughes, spokesperson for the New Iberia Police Department.

An employee discovered the body of another employee shortly before 6:30pm Thursday evening.

The case is being investigated as suspicious at this time, Hughes stated.

More information is expected to be released later on Friday.

The Arby's Restaurant released the following statement:

The restaurant released the following statement: We are aware of the incident that took place at our franchised location in New Iberia, LA. The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation. Due to this being an active investigation, we defer any further comment to the police department.

Laurel Sprague, Brand Reputation Manager, Corporate Communications

