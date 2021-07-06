New Iberia house searched last week in connection with woman's death burns

The house that New Iberia Police and State Police crime scene technicians searched recently burned last night.

New Iberia Police confirmed that the house that burned on Corinne Street last night was the same house that was searched recently in connection with the investigation into Kitty Rideaux's death.

We have a crew working the story and will update it as soon as we have more information.

The house was the home of the boyfriend of Rideaux whose body was found last month in a New Iberia home. Police confirmed that they lived there together at one point. To read more about that, click here.