NIPD: Despite rumors, no bodies have been found

We've received several calls today, reporting rumors in New Iberia about a body or multiple bodies found in a New Iberia residence.

We reached out to the NIPD and they tell us this:

"The New Iberia Police Department, with regards to an on-going active investigation, has requested the assistance of the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab to provide additional resources to this investigation. To clear-up circulating rumors, no human remains, or bodies have been located."

State Police crime scene experts and NIPD officers are still processing the scene. That scene is at a residence located on the corner of Field Street and S. Corinne Street.

See a map of the area below:



