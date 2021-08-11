Grammy Winner Donates Guitar to Jeanerette Museum

Wayne "Blue" Burns, a Grammy winner and acclaimed bass guitarist, has donated his bass guitar to the Jeanerette Museum.

"Name any instrument and he can play it and being a Grammy winner proves it," said Elridge Little, a drummer and childhood friend of Burns since the 1960s.

Wayne Burns was born in Jeanerette and is the son of the late Frank and Vera Burns. He has played and traveled with various bands since the age of 14, including in all 50 states, as well as countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and South America.

Burns has performed with Ernie K. Doe, The Larks, Betty Wright, Buckwheat and Hitchhikers, Lil Buck Senegal, Jude Taylor, and Nathan and the Zydeco Cha-Chas. Burns' proudest moment came in 1982 when he played bass for Clifton Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band and won the Grammy for the master-piece album "I'm Here."

Burns is married to Pearlie Senegal Burns and they have three children, Wayne, Jr., Jill Burns Bruno and Umea Burns. Burns is deeply grateful for all the opportunities and experiences he has enjoyed in the music industry. He is thankful to all the people in all the cities and countries that have welcomed him and his bass guitar.

"I'm elated for the museum to receive the donation from a living legend," said Mona Stansbury, secretary of the museum's board. "Mr. Burns' guitar will be displayed in the museum's music room."

The TECHE Project, the non-profit organization which represents the 135-mile Bayou Teche National Water and Paddle Trail, recently installed 16 information kiosks for the Bayou Teche and Lower Atchafalaya River communities in St. Landry, St. Martin, Iberia, and St. Mary parishes. David L. Dahlquist, Erin Bass and Breann Bye provided content research, narrative, and graphic design services. The kiosk exhibit in the Jeanerette City Park inspired Burns to make his significant donation to the Jeanerette Museum.

For more information, contact Jeanerette Museum at (337) 276-4408 or visit their website.