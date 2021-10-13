Giant spool makes 3-month journey from France to Broussard

A giant spool that began its trip in France is now at its Broussard destination.

The load made the final leg of transport from the Port of Iberia to FMC Broussard Wednesday morning.

It weighs 50 tons and stands at 22 feet tall. Multiple utility boom trucks were used in the moving process, because electrical lines had to be disconnected and reconnected for the journey.

"This is a pretty historic move for the Port of Iberia," explained Executive Director Craig Romero. "This reel that is on this heavy haul truck comes from France on an ocean going ship over the last three months."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel