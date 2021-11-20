GeauxVote deadline for online registration, Sat. Nov. 20

Prospects who are interested in voting in the December 11 elections have a deadline to meet Saturday, November 20.

New Iberia's marshal's run-off election will be held Dec. 11. The run-off will be between Corey Porter and Dickie Fremin who faced off for the seat last Saturday, Nov. 13, with Brett Lang.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State's website, the deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Nov. 20.

Other important voting information:

Early voting is Nov. 27 through Dec. 4 (excluding Sunday, Nov. 28) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Dec. 7 by 4:30 p.m. (You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).)

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is Dec. 10 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

To take another look at the candidates for New Iberia City Marshal:

