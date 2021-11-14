Results for the November 13th election

Polling locations will close for Saturday's election at 8:00 pm.
Below you can see live election results from the state a parish government. A link to the results can be found here
In Acadiana, results from local elections will are reviewed below.
- 12 parishes will vote in local races and on propositions and Constitutional Amendments (two parishes in Acadiana): Bossier, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lafourche, Morehouse, Orleans, Ouachita, St. Landry, St. Tammany, Vernon, and Washington.
- 7 parishes will vote in local races and on Constitution Amendments (one parish in Acadiana): Ascension, Avoyelles, Caddo, Catahoula, Iberia, Rapides, and Richland.
- 24 parishes will vote on local propositions and Constitutional Amendments (four parishes in Acadiana): Acadia, Allen, Assumption, Beauregard, Bienville, Claiborne, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Plaquemines, Sabine, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Union, Vermilion, West Carroll, and West Feliciana.
- 21 parishes will only vote on Constitutional Amendments (one parish in Acadiana): Caldwell, Cameron, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Livingston, Natchitoches, Pointe Coupee, Red River, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Webster, West Baton Rouge, and Winn.
State-wide results
CA NO. 1 (ACT 131, 2021 - HB 199) - Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax
CA NO. 2 (ACT 134, 2021 - SB 159) - Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes
CA NO. 3 (ACT 132, 2021 - SB 87) - Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes
CA NO. 4 (ACT 157, 2021 - HB 487) - Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected
Acadia Parish
Fire Protection District No. 1 Prop. No. 1 of 2 -- 4.83 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
Fire Protection District No. 1 Prop. No. 2 of 2 -- 3 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
Evangeline Parish
Town of Mamou -- 12.45 Mills Renewal - M&BOA - 10 Yrs.
Iberia Parish
City Marshal -- City Court, City of New Iberia
- Dickie J. Fremin (REP)
- Brett Lang (NOPTY)
- Corey Porter (DEM)
Jeff Davis Parish
Lafayette Parish
Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 4 (Airport) -- 1.71 Mills Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs.
Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 4 (Drainage) -- 3.58 Mills Cont. - PC - 10 Yrs.
Parishwide Proposition No. 3 of 4 (Library) -- 1.84 Mills Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs.
Parishwide Proposition No. 4 of 4 (Public Health) -- 2.21 Mills Reded. - PC
City of Lafayette Prop. No. 1 of 2 -- 3 Mills Renewal - CC - 10 Yrs.
City of Lafayette Prop. No. 2 of 2 -- 2 Mills Renewal - CC - 10 Yr
Council Member -- Division A, City of Youngsville
- Patricia Lanier (REP)
- Kayla Menard Reaux (REP)
St. Landry Parish
Aldermen -- Village of Palmetto
- Debra Lynn Coulon (NOPTY)
- Lawrence "LJ" Mouille, Jr. (REP)
Town of Arnaudville -- 7 Mills Renewal - M&BOA - 10 Yrs.
District No. 6 Public Works Commission -- 14.54 Mills Continuation - BOC - 10 Yrs.
St. Martin Parish
Town of Arnaudville -- 7 Mills Renewal - M&BOA - 10 Yrs.
Sales Tax District No. 1 -- 1% S&U Tax Renewal - PC - 20 Yrs.
Water and Sewer Commission No. 1 -- 4.90 Mills Ext. & Reded. - BOC - 10 Yrs.
St. Mary Parish
PW Consolidated School District No. 5 -- 11.82 Mills Continuation - SB - 10 Yrs.
Water and Sewer Commission No. 2 -- 11 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
Recreation Dist. No. 2 Prop No. 1 of 2 -- 13.34 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
Recreation Dist. No. 2 Prop No. 2 of 2 -- $2.55M Bond - BOC - 10 Yrs.
Recreation District No. 4 -- 2.24 Mills - BOC - 10 Yrs.
Vermilion Parish
Sub-Dist. 5 of Gueydan Drainage Dist. Prop. 1 of 2 -- 7.77 Mills Continuation - BOC - 10 Yrs.
Sub-Dist. 5 of Gueydan Drainage Dist. Prop. 2 of 2 -- 3.63 Mills Continuation - BOC - 10 Yrs.
