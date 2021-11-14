Watch
Results for the November 13th election

Posted at 7:35 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 20:52:52-05

Polling locations will close for Saturday's election at 8:00 pm.

Below you can see live election results from the state a parish government. A link to the results can be found here

In Acadiana, results from local elections will are reviewed below.

  • 12 parishes will vote in local races and on propositions and Constitutional Amendments (two parishes in Acadiana): Bossier, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lafourche, Morehouse, Orleans, Ouachita, St. Landry, St. Tammany, Vernon, and Washington.
  • 7 parishes will vote in local races and on Constitution Amendments (one parish in Acadiana): Ascension, Avoyelles, Caddo, Catahoula, Iberia, Rapides, and Richland.
  • 24 parishes will vote on local propositions and Constitutional Amendments (four parishes in Acadiana): Acadia, Allen, Assumption, Beauregard, Bienville, Claiborne, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Plaquemines, Sabine, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Union, Vermilion, West Carroll, and West Feliciana.
  • 21 parishes will only vote on Constitutional Amendments (one parish in Acadiana): Caldwell, Cameron, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, LaSalle, Livingston, Natchitoches, Pointe Coupee, Red River, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Webster, West Baton Rouge, and Winn.

State-wide results

CA NO. 1 (ACT 131, 2021 - HB 199) - Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax

CA NO. 2 (ACT 134, 2021 - SB 159) - Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes

CA NO. 3 (ACT 132, 2021 - SB 87) - Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes

CA NO. 4 (ACT 157, 2021 - HB 487) - Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected

Acadia Parish

Fire Protection District No. 1 Prop. No. 1 of 2 -- 4.83 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Fire Protection District No. 1 Prop. No. 2 of 2 -- 3 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Evangeline Parish

Town of Mamou -- 12.45 Mills Renewal - M&BOA - 10 Yrs.

Iberia Parish

City Marshal -- City Court, City of New Iberia

  • Dickie J. Fremin (REP)
  • Brett Lang (NOPTY)
  • Corey Porter (DEM)

Jeff Davis Parish

Lafayette Parish

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 4 (Airport) -- 1.71 Mills Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs.

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 4 (Drainage) -- 3.58 Mills Cont. - PC - 10 Yrs.

Parishwide Proposition No. 3 of 4 (Library) -- 1.84 Mills Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs.

Parishwide Proposition No. 4 of 4 (Public Health) -- 2.21 Mills Reded. - PC

City of Lafayette Prop. No. 1 of 2 -- 3 Mills Renewal - CC - 10 Yrs.

City of Lafayette Prop. No. 2 of 2 -- 2 Mills Renewal - CC - 10 Yr

Council Member -- Division A, City of Youngsville

  • Patricia Lanier (REP)
  • Kayla Menard Reaux (REP)

St. Landry Parish

Aldermen -- Village of Palmetto

  • Debra Lynn Coulon (NOPTY)
  • Lawrence "LJ" Mouille, Jr. (REP)

Town of Arnaudville -- 7 Mills Renewal - M&BOA - 10 Yrs.

District No. 6 Public Works Commission -- 14.54 Mills Continuation - BOC - 10 Yrs.

St. Martin Parish

Town of Arnaudville -- 7 Mills Renewal - M&BOA - 10 Yrs.

Sales Tax District No. 1 -- 1% S&U Tax Renewal - PC - 20 Yrs.

Water and Sewer Commission No. 1 -- 4.90 Mills Ext. & Reded. - BOC - 10 Yrs.

St. Mary Parish

PW Consolidated School District No. 5 -- 11.82 Mills Continuation - SB - 10 Yrs.  

Water and Sewer Commission No. 2 -- 11 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Recreation Dist. No. 2 Prop No. 1 of 2 -- 13.34 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.  

Recreation Dist. No. 2 Prop No. 2 of 2 -- $2.55M Bond - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Recreation District No. 4 -- 2.24 Mills - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Vermilion Parish

Sub-Dist. 5 of Gueydan Drainage Dist. Prop. 1 of 2 -- 7.77 Mills Continuation - BOC - 10 Yrs.  

Sub-Dist. 5 of Gueydan Drainage Dist. Prop. 2 of 2 -- 3.63 Mills Continuation - BOC - 10 Yrs.

