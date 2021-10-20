Watch
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

Fundraiser set up for Iberia Parish deputy battling cancer

items.[0].image.alt
Viewer submitted
Deputy Kevin Nick Prejean
kevinprejean.jpeg
Posted at 4:56 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 17:56:07-04

A fundraiser has been set up for an Iberia Parish deputy battling cancer.

Deputy Kevin Nick Prejean was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer with metastasis to his liver and both lungs.

Prejean is a native of Iberia Parish and the father of an 11-year-old daughter.

He has been with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office for 13 years.

The gofundme account was set up to help with medical expenses.

Click here to donate.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.