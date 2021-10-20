Fundraiser set up for Iberia Parish deputy battling cancer

A fundraiser has been set up for an Iberia Parish deputy battling cancer.

Deputy Kevin Nick Prejean was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer with metastasis to his liver and both lungs.

Prejean is a native of Iberia Parish and the father of an 11-year-old daughter.

He has been with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office for 13 years.

The gofundme account was set up to help with medical expenses.

Click here to donate.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel