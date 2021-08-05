Fundraiser set up for family of New Iberia cook known for giving back to community

A GoFundMe has been set up for a New Iberia man known for his work in the community who recently passed away.

Gary Dugan, also known as the "Cajun Grill Master," died on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. He spent years volunteering his time and his grill to assist others wherever there was a need, the fundraiser states.

KATC's Abby Breidenbach spoke with Dugan in May, who said, "I'm not rich or anything to where I can give money, but I can use my equipment and help people cook. That's my way of giving back to the community."

Dugan donated his barbecue dinners for fundraisers, families in need, and disaster sites, including the search for the missing Seacor Power crewmen. Ronnie Adams, who was involved in the Seacor search, shared the news of Dugan's death on Facebook Wednesday.

He is survived by his wife, Geraldine, and all funeral and medical expenses will go directly to her, the fundraiser states.

"Gary had a big, generous heart and was always one of the first to lend a hand, and now it's time for us to return the favor."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

