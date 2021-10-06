Fundraiser set for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville

The annual fundraiser for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville, the Tailgating Cookoff, is set for October 16.

The event is held every year to raise funds to maintain the church and buildings.

This year's events include a cornhole Tournament, a Cook-off Competition, Live Music, Arts/Craft vendors, fun jumps and more family-friendly fun.

It is scheduled for Saturday October 16 from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. at Loreauville Park on Ed Broussard Road.

The cook-off replaced the church's old bazaar, which raised money to help maintain the church buildings. The first cook-off was held in 2004 and has been held annually since that time.

For more information, visit the church's Facebook page here.

