Free pet vaccination clinic planned in New Iberia

The Bissell Pet Foundation is offering a clinic next week with free vaccinations for Iberia Parish dogs and cats.

The clinic is being held in partnership with Iberia Parish Rabies Animal Control. It will be held in the back parking lot of the Iberia Parish Courthouse on South Iberia Street.

The clinic will be Wednesday July 20 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. This is for Iberia Parish residents only, and you will have to show proof of address in order to get the free shots.

All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

For information, call 337-364-6311 or email ecapak@iberiagov.net