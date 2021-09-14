Watch
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

FEMA shutting Iberia location due to Nicholas

items.[0].image.alt
FEMA
fema.jpg
Posted at 9:08 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 10:08:09-04

FEMA Site Operations in Iberia Parish have been canceled due to bad weather.

The office that has set up shop in the Iberia Courthouse Building is closed today because of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

This location is where the FEMA DSA team was temporarily placed to help people apply for Disaster Assistance from Hurricane IDA.

However, you don't have to apply in person. The fastest way to apply is at www.DisasterAssistance.gov [disasterassistance.gov]

Or you can call FEMA directly at 800-621-3362 to apply. That number currently works 24/7.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.