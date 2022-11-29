Family in need of assistance after house catches fire Thanksgiving Eve

A New Iberia family lost their home while preparing their Thanksgiving meal.

Their most fond memories and everything worked for—now ashed, melted, and destroyed.

Tara Derouen, the tenant, says she and her family of seven are still trying to move forward despite all of their belongings being completely in ruins. after their home caught fire before thanksgiving.

The night before thanksgiving the Derouen family was preparing their meal for the holiday.

When they noticed smoke coming from her fathers caused by an electrical fire.---their home located on Elm street was fully engulfed at around 8 o'clock Wednesday evening according to the family

Everything was lost in the residential fire and is now in need of assistance.

“We need Women’s XXL, like leggings and shorts right now we’re now worried about dress clothes. Just something to keep the kids warm. So large T-shirts small T-shirts. All the kids are different sizes. My husband and I are together but we’re not worried about us. My Father wears an XXL and bottom. Like jogging suits athletic wear T-shirts. And we’re very simple people like basic things like socks. You know stuff like that for the girls would really be appreciated,” Derouen said.

If you would like to send a monetary donation please click here to access GoFundme account.

