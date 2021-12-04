Early voting ends today in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA — A reminder for voters in Iberia Parish, early voting for this month's run-off election ends today at 6 P.M.

Voters will decide who will be the city's next marshal and decide if the mill for Squirrel Run levee and drainage district will be enforced.

Earler voting is at the Iberia Parish Courthouse, first floor in the Registrar of Voter's office.

Election day is next Saturday, December 11.

Iberia Parish Clerk of Court says this election is dependent on your address and only registered voters living inside the city limits of New Iberia can vote in this election.

Requests for absentee ballots is Tuesday, December 7.

