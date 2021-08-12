Drive-thru health fair held in New Iberia

A community health fair was held Wednesday in New Iberia.

The event, which was held as a drive-thru, took place at the Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center on Jefferson Terrace Blvd.

The fair is part of National Health Center Week, which runs until August 14 and raises awareness about the mission and accomplishments of health centers nationwide. More information on the initiative can be found here.

From 3 p.m. - 5 p.m., residents had the chance to receive information about health resources in the community. COVID-19 testing and vaccines were also available.

Organizers distributed school supplies to the younger citizens in attendance.

