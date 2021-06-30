Downtown New Iberia becomes backdrop for shot horror film

The Sliman Theater in Downtown New Iberia became the backdrop for a short film on Wednesday.

The City announced that portions of Main Street had been blocked off from Bridge Street to Jefferson Street for the filming of the short horror film "Behind the Tomb."

Filming took place from 7:00 am until 9:00 am and drivers were asked to use alternate routes.

The film, directed by Victor Hollingsworth and produced by Speed Monkey Studios, is set in the 1950s and will be filming at different locations in Acadiana.

The Daily Iberian says that the crew will be filming scenes Friday morning at the Bourbon Hall bar and Bouligny Plaza from 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Once filming has wrapped, the city says that Hollingsworth plans to make New Iberia his home and move his production company to the city.

A wrap party is scheduled to be held Saturday at La Poussiere Cajun Dancehall in Breaux Bridge, according to the newspaper.

Read more on the production from the Daily Iberian.

