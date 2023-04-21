Downed tree blocks roadway, power outages

Jeanerette Fire Department, Cleco utilities and Public Works are currently assisting on the scene of a large downed tree on Fourth Street cross of Hubertville.

According to officials, the tree is obstructing the roadway with power lines down.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

There are approximately ten Cleco customers without power in Iberia Parish, according to poweroutage.us

Public Works is conducting the tree removal.

This is a developing story. As more information becomes available, it will be updated here.