Deputies arrest New Iberia man after home invasion call

NEW IBERIA, La. — The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a New Iberia man after responding to a home invasion call Thursday in the 1800 block of Wanda Street.
IPSO say they located Dwight Williams inside the home who was wanted for an arrest warrant from Feb. 23.
According to IPSO, Williams charges from the arrest warrant from Feb. 23, 2021 are as follows:
- LA RS 14:62.8 Home Invasion
- LA RS 14:34.9 Dating Partner Abuse
- LA RS 14:56 Simple Criminal Damage to Property
- LA RS 14:95.1 Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- LA RS 14:94 Illegal Use off a Weapon
- LA RS 14:27-30.1 Attempted Murder – Second Degree
IPSO add that Williams was also charged on the following from the arrest occurring on April 8, 2021:
- LA RS 14:40.1 Terrorizing
- LA RS 14:56 Simple Criminal Damage to Property
- LA RS 14:95.1 Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- LA RS 14:285.2 Harassing Phone Calls
- LA RS 14:46 False Imprisonment
- LA RS 14:35.3 Domestic Abuse Battery
- LA RS 14:62.8 Home Invasion
IPSO say that a search warrant was obtained for William’s vehicle and he was also charged with:
- LA RS 14:69.1 Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- LA RS 40:966A Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I
- LA RS 40:667A Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II
- LA RS 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- LA RS 14.95E Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Substance
Williams was booked into the Iberia Parish Correctional Center. A bond was set on the Home Invasion charge of $1,500,000.
IPSO say that additional bonds have not been set on any other charges at this time.
