Deputies arrest New Iberia man after home invasion call

NEW IBERIA, La. — The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a New Iberia man after responding to a home invasion call Thursday in the 1800 block of Wanda Street.

IPSO say they located Dwight Williams inside the home who was wanted for an arrest warrant from Feb. 23.

According to IPSO, Williams charges from the arrest warrant from Feb. 23, 2021 are as follows:

LA RS 14:62.8 Home Invasion

LA RS 14:34.9 Dating Partner Abuse

LA RS 14:56 Simple Criminal Damage to Property

LA RS 14:95.1 Felon in Possession of a Firearm

LA RS 14:94 Illegal Use off a Weapon

LA RS 14:27-30.1 Attempted Murder – Second Degree

IPSO add that Williams was also charged on the following from the arrest occurring on April 8, 2021:

LA RS 14:40.1 Terrorizing

LA RS 14:56 Simple Criminal Damage to Property

LA RS 14:95.1 Felon in Possession of a Firearm

LA RS 14:285.2 Harassing Phone Calls

LA RS 14:46 False Imprisonment

LA RS 14:35.3 Domestic Abuse Battery

LA RS 14:62.8 Home Invasion

IPSO say that a search warrant was obtained for William’s vehicle and he was also charged with:



LA RS 14:69.1 Possession of a Stolen Firearm

LA RS 40:966A Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I

LA RS 40:667A Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II

LA RS 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

LA RS 14.95E Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Substance

Williams was booked into the Iberia Parish Correctional Center. A bond was set on the Home Invasion charge of $1,500,000.

IPSO say that additional bonds have not been set on any other charges at this time.

