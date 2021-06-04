Delcambre water safe to drink after nearly week-long boil advisory

The almost week-long boil advisory for the Town of Delcambre has been lifted.

Town officials said Friday morning that residents would no longer need to boil their water before consuming. The advisory went into affect on Monday afternoon following a pump failure in the town.

Officials who spoke with KATC said that water in the storage tanks and water tower were used up which prompted the advisory.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel