Crust Pizza Co. to anchor new retail center development in New Iberia

Construction has begun on a new retail development in New Iberia along Admiral Doyle Drive.

The development will be anchored by Crust Pizza Co., a Houston-based restaurant chain.

The developers behind the Clearview City Center in Metairie will be leading the development of the New Iberia retail center, located at 900 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. The center will be developed at a location adjacent to The Shops of New Iberia which includes Rouses Market, Ross Dress for Less, and Hobby Lobby.

“We are excited to start construction on this new retail center in New Iberia as part of our continued focus on investing in communities and properties throughout Louisiana that are primed for growth,” said Thomas Richards, managing member of the Richards’ family development firm. “With Crust Pizza Co.—one of the fastest-growing, fast-casual concepts in the South—and other future tenants, this retail center will bring exciting new amenities and options to New Iberia residents, while deepening the location’s position a hub for shopping and dining, attracting customers throughout the Acadiana region.”

Founded in 2011, Crust Pizza Co. has locations in Texas and Louisiana.

“Being from New Iberia, I am so excited to bring a great dining experience with delicious food to our guests and to give back to the community we love,” said Brenda Comeaux, Crust co-owner.

Construction of the 7,500-square-foot retail center is expected to be complete by November 2022, with the Crust Pizza Co. buildout expected to be complete by early 2023.

